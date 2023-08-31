Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 98,612 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,612 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $15,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 463,213 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 727,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,905,000 after buying an additional 409,241 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,055,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294,917 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 615.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 239,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,166,000 after acquiring an additional 206,068 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after acquiring an additional 184,124 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $145.31 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total transaction of $171,456.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,275 shares of company stock worth $314,096 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.