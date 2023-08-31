Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $16.44 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of PTC Therapeutics worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

PTCT opened at $40.53 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

