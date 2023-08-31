Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 232,067 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 535.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 275,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,067 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $17,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

WRB stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WRB

About W. R. Berkley

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.