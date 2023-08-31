Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $19,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter worth $44,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Hubbell stock opened at $326.64 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $204.01 and a fifty-two week high of $340.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,935.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

