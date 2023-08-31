Cibc World Markets Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 45,597 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter valued at about $8,028,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth $101,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 7.1% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,053 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.19. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.56.

Garmin Announces Dividend

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.48%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.20.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

