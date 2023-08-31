Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cibc World Markets Corp lessened its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,681 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $208.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $195.29 and a twelve month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

