Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,677 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.65% of Zumiez worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6,606.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Zumiez by 529.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,225 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Zumiez news, Director James P. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks acquired 74,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,800.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,647,954 shares in the company, valued at $35,932,735.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $74,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,559.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 89,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,850. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.15 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.36. The stock has a market cap of $358.99 million, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.61 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

