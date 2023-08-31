Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLAB stock opened at $141.02 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.96. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $758.69 million, a PE ratio of 427.35 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

