Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,004 Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,004 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.35% of MaxCyte worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MXCT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the first quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at $529,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,757 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $84,120.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,648.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of MaxCyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,582 shares of company stock valued at $229,068 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Price Performance

MaxCyte Company Profile

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $385.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.77.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

