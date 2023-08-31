Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 229 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $113.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

