Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 3,989 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,989 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LQDT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Liquidity Services by 46.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $572.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Activity

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.44%.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,298.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Liquidity Services news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $196,419.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,231 shares of company stock valued at $243,228. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.