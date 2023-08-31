C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $781,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $209,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 160,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 187,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.94.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 34,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $899,485.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,335,754.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

