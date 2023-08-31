C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $165,000 Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HAE opened at $90.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.44. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.