C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,825 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHI. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,060,000 after acquiring an additional 690,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Federated Hermes by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 779,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,318,000 after acquiring an additional 415,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Federated Hermes by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 517,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 376,638 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Federated Hermes by 138.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after acquiring an additional 228,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of FHI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,926. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.96. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $38,694.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 368,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,185,571.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,213 shares of company stock worth $1,598,322. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

