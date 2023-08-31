C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 4,182 Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,420,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,340,000 after acquiring an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,015,000 after buying an additional 112,865 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,416,104 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,306,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,243,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SUPN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 4,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,451. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 5,135 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $162,214.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,015.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Stories

