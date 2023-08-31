C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 24,479 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 18,976.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 42.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 44,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,488. The firm has a market cap of $257.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.14% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,846 shares of company stock valued at $78,660. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

