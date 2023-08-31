C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 718 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ArcBest by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in ArcBest by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at $1,461,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ArcBest

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $966,304.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 2,321 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $255,472.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $966,304.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Seth Runser sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $628,972.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,707.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,922 shares of company stock worth $5,227,501 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ArcBest from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ArcBest stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.64. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,320. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $122.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.07%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

