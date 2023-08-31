IPG Investment Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.62. The stock had a trading volume of 282,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,909. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

