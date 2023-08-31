IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $453.16. 84,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $454.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $464.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $381.55 and a 1 year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

