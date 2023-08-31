IPG Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $285,000 Investment in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Ring Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 252.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 394.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ring Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 429,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,869. Ring Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $3.47. The firm has a market cap of $372.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ring Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:REI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ring Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 12,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $25,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,994,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,809,397.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. It had interests in 54,959 net developed acres and 2,337 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 13,930 net developed acres and 12,512 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

