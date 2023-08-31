IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,410,371,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,459,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,049,307. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

