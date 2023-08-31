C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 223 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $117.84. 35,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,601. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.96. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Atmos Energy

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.