2,625 Shares in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Terex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,472,000 after acquiring an additional 44,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Terex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,225,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,377,000 after acquiring an additional 90,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Terex by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.58.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,362. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

