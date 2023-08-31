C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,252 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 29,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 8.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

NYT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 36,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.02. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $27.58 and a 1-year high of $45.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $590.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.56 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 8,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $372,164.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $375,955.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 101,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,497,792.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,689 shares of company stock worth $2,233,298. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

