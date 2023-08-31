C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Makes New Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.1 %

EPC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.96. 4,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,606. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

