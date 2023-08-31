C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,578 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 137.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,988 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47.7% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 66,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $266,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 200.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 138,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 92,387 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APAM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. The company had a trading volume of 19,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,651. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $242.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.43%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.