IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 76.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.18.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $331.82. 166,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.61 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $320.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

