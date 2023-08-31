341 Shares in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Acquired by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD traded down $4.49 on Thursday, reaching $197.13. 128,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,929. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.60. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.55 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 226.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $396.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total transaction of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares in the company, valued at $665,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,063 shares of company stock worth $585,161 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Insulet

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.