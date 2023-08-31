IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,160 Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,160 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOGI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 19.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,652,000 after buying an additional 93,104 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Logitech International by 51.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Logitech International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 469,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after buying an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.3 %

Logitech International stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 26,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,831. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $73.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

