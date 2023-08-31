C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $97,000 Holdings in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 138.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,395 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tilray by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Tilray by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilray has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,152,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,619,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. Tilray Inc has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.66.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

