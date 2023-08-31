Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.24

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. III (NYSE:NSTC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $10.34. Northern Star Investment Corp. III shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 2,903 shares changing hands.

Northern Star Investment Corp. III Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTC. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,031,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 132.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 132,141 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. III by 93.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth $7,387,000. 26.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. III

Northern Star Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer and digitally-disruptive e-commerce spaces.

