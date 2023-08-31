Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Shares Up 7.4%

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.56 and last traded at $10.46. 933,755 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 320,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

