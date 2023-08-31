PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVMZ) Stock Price Up 22.2%

PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 20,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PAVmed stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed Inc (NASDAQ:PAVMZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 335,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

pavmed is a groundbreaking medical device company bringing innovative medical technologies from concept to commercialization with unprecedented speed and efficiency. led by three accomplished medical device entrepreneurs and organized to conceive, develop and commercialize a diversified pipeline of innovative products we believe address unmet clinical needs, our goal is to enhance and accelerate value creation by employing a business model focused on capital and time efficiency.

