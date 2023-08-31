Korea Investment CORP Purchases 14,963 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $34,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $3,297,361.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $1,368,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $981,581. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $3,297,361.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock valued at $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $260.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is -194.54%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

