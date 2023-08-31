International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,023 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.15% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $69.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.11 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

