W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $36,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $725.31 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $742.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $700.43. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

