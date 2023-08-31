MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Trimmed by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,448 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of MercadoLibre worth $37,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,343.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,223.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1,231.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $754.76 and a 52 week high of $1,388.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a PE ratio of 89.90, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,621.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

