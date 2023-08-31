Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 218.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 232,135 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $37,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $117.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.08 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.