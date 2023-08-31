Korea Investment CORP Purchases 90,977 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 334,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,977 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $37,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 23.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLD. UBS Group decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.44.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $106.42 on Thursday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.12 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.08 and its 200 day moving average is $106.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $181,658.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

