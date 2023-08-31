Korea Investment CORP Has $38.79 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626,855 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.24% of AES worth $38,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 3,172.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alain Monie acquired 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AES in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

NYSE AES opened at $18.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The AES Co. has a 12-month low of $17.65 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

