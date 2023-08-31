Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,863 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.07% of Moody’s worth $40,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 46.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.53.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,937 shares of company stock worth $7,497,754 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCO stock opened at $338.84 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $363.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.85.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

