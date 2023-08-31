Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,845,738 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $47,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $105.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

