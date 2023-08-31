Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Buys $32,310.68 in Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) insider Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $32,310.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 634,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,317,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CSP Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CSPI opened at $15.56 on Thursday. CSP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.71 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 11.85%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CSP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in CSP during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CSP by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CSP by 2.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSP in a report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of CSP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

