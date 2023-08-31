The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler Sells 7,000 Shares

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSE:REAX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michelle Catherine Ressler sold 7,000 shares of Real Brokerage stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$12,960.50.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$435.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.74. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.41 and a 12-month high of C$2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.92.

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

About Real Brokerage

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It offers brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company provides agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run the business. It operates in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.