Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS) Insider Acquires A$10,024.50 in Stock

Telstra Group Limited (ASX:TLS – Get Free Report) insider Elaine (Elana) Rubin purchased 2,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.10 ($2.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,024.50 ($6,467.42).
Telstra Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.53.
Telstra Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Telstra Group’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Telstra Group Company Profile
Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.
Featured Articles
