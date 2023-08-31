Insider Buying: MyState Limited (ASX:MYS) Insider Purchases A$17,250.00 in Stock

MyState Limited (ASX:MYS – Get Free Report) insider Brett Morgan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.45 ($2.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,250.00 ($11,129.03).

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. MyState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

MyState Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, trustee, and managed fund products and services in Australia. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers personal and commercial lending, mortgage lending, savings and investment, and insurance products; and wealth management services under the MyState Bank brand.

