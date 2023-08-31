Insider Buying: GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) CEO Buys 35,087 Shares of Stock

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Dodd purchased 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.59. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,905.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GeoVax Labs Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOVX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.93. GeoVax Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoVax Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOVX. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 19,409 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GeoVax Labs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

