Insider Buying: VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX) Insider Purchases $24,800.00 in Stock

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) insider Jacob Vincent Micallef bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $24,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,140 shares in the company, valued at $291,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VolitionRx Price Performance

VolitionRx stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. VolitionRx Limited has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.74.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VNRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on VolitionRx from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

VolitionRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.