Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells $24,993.36 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $24,993.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Willdan Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WLDN stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of 306.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 499.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

