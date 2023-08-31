Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Sells $24,993.36 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) President Michael A. Bieber sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $24,993.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 140,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Willdan Group Stock Up 1.8 %
WLDN stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.34 million, a P/E ratio of 306.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Willdan Group
Willdan Group Company Profile
Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Willdan Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.