Insider Selling: Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Insider Sells 7,243 Shares of Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) insider Timothy Hoey sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $30,855.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Timothy Hoey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Timothy Hoey sold 4,007 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $15,266.67.

NASDAQ TNYA opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.78. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $277.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

